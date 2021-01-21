Quantcast

Judge rules that New York’s lawsuit seeking NRA’s dissolution can go forward

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak January 21, 2021

NEW YORK — A New York judge on Thursday denied the National Rifle Association's bid to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the powerful gun advocacy group out of business. Judge Joel Cohen's ruling will allow New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit to move ahead in state court in Manhattan, rather than ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo