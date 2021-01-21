Lisa Kilhefner | St. John Properties Inc.

Lisa Kilhefner was named a designer in the interior design and space planning division with St. John Properties Inc.

Previously space manager for Drexel University, she brings more than 16 years of experience to this new position.

In her new role, Kilhefner will interact with clients to formulate custom-designed space plans that respond to specific real estate and budgetary requirements. Her responsibilities include understanding the workplace culture and strategies employed by the client, in an effort to deliver interior design solutions that maximize productivity and efficiency.

Kilhefner will work with clients that are in the process of signing leases with the company, as well as with existing groups that are expanding their space within the St. John Properties portfolio.

