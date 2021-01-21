Quantcast

Md. lawmakers should override the veto of the chlorpyrifos ban

By: Commentary: Jerome Paulson January 21, 2021

The importance of protecting public health — especially to safeguard vulnerable populations — has risen to prominence over the past year. Keeping our communities safe and healthy does not rely just on face masks and social distancing, but also on the laws the government passes to defend citizens against public health threats. As a pediatrician deeply ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo