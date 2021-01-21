Quantcast

Md. Senate bill would permit disclosure of police misconduct probes

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 21, 2021

Saying the legislation would help uncover law enforcement’s bad apples, a Baltimore state senator urged her colleagues Thursday to pass legislation that would remove documents relating to police misconduct investigations from the list of “personnel records” automatically exempt from disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Sen. Jill P. Carter said her bill was spurred by ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo