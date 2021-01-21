Quantcast

M&T Bank Corp. authorizes common stock repurchase program

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021

M&T Bank Corporation, which operates banking offices throughout Maryland, Thursday announced its board of directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $800 million of shares of common stock, $0.50 par value per share, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The Federal Reserve modified its prior restrictions on capital distributions, allowing banks to maintain their per ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo