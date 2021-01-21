Quantcast

Protecting the mental health of Maryland police officers

By: Capital News Service Jacob Steinberg January 21, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland police officers who are dealing with stressors — such as family issues, substance abuse or mass protests — will have access to confidential mental health aid under a bill progressing in the state Legislature. The Police Officers Mental Health Employee Assistance Program, sponsored by Del. Benjamin Brooks, D-Baltimore County, and Sen. Mary Washington, ...

