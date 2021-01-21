Rachel Bradley | Du Claw Brewing

Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Company promoted Rachel Bradley to marketing manager.

In her new role, she will lead the central marketing team to oversee strategy, craft seasonal campaigns and continue to support the development of creative assets.

Within her four years at DuClaw, Bradley has been a part of several locally and nationally recognized awards. In June, the American Marketing Association of Baltimore’s awarded DuClaw with the Grand MX Award for Campaign of the Year award for their Diablo Doughnuts’ Lizzo-inspired Sour Me Unicorn Farts beer collaboration.

Bradley was the lead photographer, and captured the winning shot in Graffiti Alley, which can be seen here. She is also credited with winning the Craft Beer Marketing People’s Choice Award for Most #FOMO Instagram Account.

As the lead photographer and videographer, she will continue shooting and styling new DuClaw products, events and sales visuals.

