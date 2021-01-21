Sample short power list

Walter L G Simmons



President and CEO

Employ Prince George’s

At the young age of 28, Walter Simmons, President and CEO of Employ Prince George’s, became the youngest local workforce development board director in Maryland, and one of the youngest workforce board directors in the country. Overseeing Maryland’s second-largest workforce systems in the state of Maryland, Simmons is recognized locally, regionally, nationally and internationally as a thought leader in workforce development.

In 2014, he was selected by the White House as a national leader in family financial stability center management, and in 2016, Simmons was a featured speaker alongside the U.S. Department of Labor to discuss business engagement and apprenticeship in the U.S. public workforce system.

As CEO of Employ Prince George’s, Simmons has successfully amassed an operating budget greater than $8.5 million, which helps to serve more than 35,000 job seekers and 1,000 businesses. Simmons has also consistently helped earn Prince George’s one of the lowest unemployment rates in the region.