Tim Kulp and Steve Navarro | Mind Over Machines

Mind Over Machines has promoted Tim Kulp and Steve Navarro of its leadership team as part of an internal reorganization to enhance its focus on business tech consulting.

Kulp, who previously served as vice president of innovation and strategy, has been promoted to chief innovation officer. in that role, Kulp will apply his experience in design thinking and human-centered tech strategies to enhance Mind Over Machines’ innovation and product development services, providing clients and partners with comprehensive solutions that easily leverage emerging technologies for automation and workforce success.

In his new role as chief revenue officer and general manager, Navarro will be responsible for bringing innovative concepts to market to deliver on the company’s promise to provide world-class technology advisory services to its partners and clients. Navarro, who previously served as executive vice president of sales and marketing, will also oversee Mind Over Machines’ innovation, delivery, sales and marketing teams.

