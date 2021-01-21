Quantcast

Winter Restaurant & Craft Beverages Week kicks off in Howard County

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2021

Howard County’s Winter Restaurant & Craft Beverages Week kicked off Thursday at Walker’s Tap & Table in Glenwood. County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by Restaurant Association of Maryland President/CEO Marshall Weston and Walker’s Tap & Table co-owner Anthony DiGangi for the event which features more than 32 restaurants, breweries, and distilleries across Howard County. Winter Restaurant & ...

