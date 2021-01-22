Quantcast

BWI’s LiDAR program provides social distancing information for passengers

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2021

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Friday launched a pilot program using innovative technology to provide social distancing information and assessment for customers at a security checkpoint. The project uses Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology and sophisticated software from partner CrowdVision to monitor, analyze and report on physical distancing at the airport’s B security checkpoint. The ...

