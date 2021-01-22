Quantcast

CCBC extends in-person service hours for spring semester enrollment

By: Daily Record Staff January 22, 2021

The Community College of Baltimore County is extending in-person service hours to allow better flexibility for students interested in Spring semester enrollment. CCBC’s Spring full semester credit classes and first seven-week session begins Feb. 1. A 10-week session starts March 1, with a final seven-week session starting March 24. Online enrollment is available any time with in-person ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo