Miller eulogized: ‘His indomitable spirit will live on forever’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 22, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — A man who was once considered larger than the State House itself returned to the Capitol of Maryland one last time, this time to be remembered by legislators he once presided over and whom he also said he served. Thomas V.  Mike Miller Jr., the longest-serving president of the Maryland Senate and its first ...

