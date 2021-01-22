Quantcast

Pfizer to supply 40M COVID-19 shots for poor countries

By: Associated Press Linda A. Johnson January 22, 2021

Pfizer on Friday committed to supply up to 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year to a World Health Organization-backed effort to get affordable shots to poor and middle-income countries. The deal is a boost to the global program known as COVAX, as wealthy nations have snapped up most of the millions of coming ...

