Quantcast

Tyson Foods to pay $221.5M to settle price-fixing claims

By: Associated Press January 22, 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tyson Foods, the nation's largest meat supplier, said it will pay more than $200 million to settle a class-action suit that alleged price-fixing among chicken producers, saying the agreement is in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders. Tyson on Wednesday informed its shareholders of the settlement, which is pending ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo