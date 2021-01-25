ADVERTISEMENT
The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is seeking applications for an Assistant State’s Attorney position. All candidates must be a member in good standing with the Maryland Bar and have solid academic credentials. Experience in criminal prosecution is preferred but not required. Please enclose salary requirements.
The deadline for sending an application is February 9, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. Interested applicants must be licensed to practice law in the State of Maryland and should submit a cover letter, resume, and list of references via email to Special Counsel to the State’s Attorney Cara Lewis at clewis@carrollcountymd.gov.
