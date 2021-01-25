Quantcast

‘Brynleigh’s Act’ would help school children who have seizures

By: Capital News Service Tom Hindle January 25, 2021

Legislation would increase protections for children who experience seizures in school and mandate at least two staff members are trained how to medically respond.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo