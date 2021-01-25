Jennifer Yang | McDaniel College

Jennifer Yang of Westminster was named the entrepreneur-in-residence for McDaniel College’s newly named Program in Innovation and Entrepreneurship, formerly known as The Encompass Distinction.

As the entrepreneur-in-residence, Yang provides instruction and business strategy advice to students in the program. She also assists students who are interested in competing in McDaniel’s annual Innovation Challenge, where students present their entrepreneurial ideas and products to a panel of experts for the opportunity to win a top prize.

Yang has more than 23 years of strategy, management, and technology consulting experience working with CXO-level stakeholders at Fortune 50 companies, start-up ventures, and federal agencies. Yang’s career began at American Management Systems, where she worked with companies in the communications and media industry. In 2005, Yang joined the start-up consulting company, Battle Resource Management, Inc., that grew into a 100-plus person company.

She also is a founding member of multiple entrepreneurial ventures, including Inflexion LLC, TasteBuds Events LLC, the nonprofit Teardrops to Rainbows and, most recently, Covalent Spirits LLC, a craft distillery in Westminster.

