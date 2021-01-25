Quantcast

Parents of Md. teen who died in class file lawsuit

By: Associated Press January 25, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — The parents of an autistic Maryland teenager who died in class after choking on a glove have filed a lawsuit against school officials, saying negligence led to their son's death. Bryan and Tanya Levy, the parents of 17-year-old Bowen Levy, are seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and a jury trial on behalf of their son's ...

