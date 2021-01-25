Quantcast

Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo January 25, 2021

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department's inspector general is launching an investigation to examine whether any former or current department officials "engaged in an improper attempt" to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Monday that the investigation will investigate allegations concerning the conduct of former and current Justice Department officials ...

