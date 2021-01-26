Adam Freeland and Melissa Mullan | Harford Financial Group

Adam Freeland, CFP, owner and OSJ branch manager of Harford Financial Group, and Melissa Mullan, RICP, and a registered principal at the firm, have been invited to join Cambridge Investment Research Inc.’s Premier Club.

This year marks the sixth time Freeland has been invited to join the Premier Club and the third for Mullan. Only 59 advisers, out of more than 3,400, were chosen to be members of the Premier Club in 2021. Mullan is one of 21 women who qualified for the honor this year.

