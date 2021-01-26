Catherine Hamel | GBMC

Gilchrist, Maryland’s largest provider of serious illness and end-of-life care, announced its president, Catherine Hamel, was promoted to executive vice president of continuing care with the Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Hamel will also continue her role as president of Gilchrist.

While Gilchrist has long been a part of GBMC, Hamel’s promotion signifies the increasing role of palliative, hospice and home-based medical care within the health system. The integration provides a seamless continuum of care for patients as they age, from the hospital and medical offices to home-based care and eventually palliative and hospice care.

With more than 25 years as a health care executive, Hamel joined Gilchrist in 2008 as the chief operating officer and became the executive director in 2009. She has served as Gilchrist’s President since 2015. Under her leadership, Gilchrist has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit leader in serious illness and end-of-life care, serving more than 26,000 people each year throughout Central Maryland.

Hamel has overseen the development of numerous innovative programs, including pediatric hospice, concurrent hospice and curative care, elder medical home care, Jewish hospice and a global hospice partnership in Tanzania.

She has secured numerous strategic partnerships to position Gilchrist as the leading hospice provider in Maryland. During her tenure, Gilchrist was awarded the prestigious Circle of Life award from the American Hospital Association for its innovative and outstanding hospice and palliative care programs.

Hamel serves as the president of the Hospice Alliance in Maryland, where she was instrumental in building a state-wide program for children’s hospice services, Alliance Kids. She also serves on the Chair of the Horizon Foundation in Howard County.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.