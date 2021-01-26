John Sindler and John Gallagher and William Steffey | Hyatt Commercial

Hyatt Commercial promoted John Sindler and John Gallagher to vice president, sales and leasing and added William C. Steffey, CRE, CCIM as vice president, sales and leasing.

Sindler’s many years in the industry has allowed him to offer insight and leadership to the team. He has been a senior member of Hyatt Commercial since 2012 and has delivered high production and quality services to his clients.

Sindler has been in commercial real estate since 1995. As an active broker in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, his deals have been split between relets and development deals as industrial, office, and retail transactions, specifically along the Route 1 and I-95 corridor in Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. Sindler has a strong knowledge of the tenants, landlords/property owners, and development opportunities from south of Baltimore to the District of Columbia. His client base ranges from small, locally owned businesses to national/multi-location clients, institutional/pension funds and developers.

Gallagher has exhibited tremendous growth both in production and leadership since joining Hyatt Commercial in 2017. He specializes in office, medical office and flex/industrial sales and leasing assignments representing both landlords and tenants in various industries throughout Central Maryland.

His experience on both sides of transactions enables him to play a strong advisory role truly understanding and representing his clients’ needs. Gallagher’s market knowledge coupled with his strategic approach to developing and executing real estate strategies has provided his clients invaluable information and resources to help drive their real estate decision making.

Steffey has been involved in commercial real estate investment and real estate development for more than 40 years. He specializes in site selection, market analysis, fee development, consulting, site disposition services and investment sales. His experience as a commercial and residential developer, investor and business owner has provided him with extensive knowledge and a multi-task-oriented discipline.

Steffey is a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and also a Counselor of Real Estate (CRE). Along with his credentials, Bill brings decades of experience in the Maryland Commercial Real Estate community. Steffey’s commercial real estate career began with his families’ businesses in construction, development, brokerage, and property management and his career has numerous highlights. Steffey will continue to provide 3 party brokerage services along with working on many of the development projects managed by The Reliable Group.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.