Leon Pinkett III | BARCO

Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation (BARCO), a nonprofit real estate development corporation that supports Baltimore’s artists and creative innovators has appointed former Baltimore City Councilman Leon Pinkett III as its new executive director.

Pinkett will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s administration, strategic plans, and real estate projects including Open Works and Motor House. He will report to the BARCO’s board of directors.

