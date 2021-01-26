Quantcast

MVLS targets $400K in fundraising to expand civil legal services

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to Marylanders facing financial hardships, Tuesday announced it is celebrating the profound work the organization has accomplished in the past 40 years and the 100,000 Marylanders it assisted with free civil legal services. A historic look at the organization’s growth over 40 years shows how ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo