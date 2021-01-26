Quantcast

SHIFT managing partner releases new book

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2021

Andrew Freedman, the managing partner of SHIFT Consulting and an affiliate faculty member at the University of Baltimore, released the book, “Thrive: The Leader's Guide to Building a High-Performance Culture,” along with Paul Elliott, president, founder and chief performance architect at Exemplary Performance LLC. The pair share the insights they’ve drawn from extensive experience with change ...

