Senate filibuster fight cools for now, but battles ahead

By: Associated Press Lisa Mascaro January 26, 2021

Easing off a stalemate, the Senate moved forward Tuesday with a power-sharing agreement in the evenly-split chamber after Republican leader Mitch McConnell backed off his demand that Senate Democrats preserve the procedural tool known as the filibuster.

