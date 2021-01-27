Quantcast

Boeing posts $8.4 billion loss on weaker demand for planes

By: Associated Press David Koenig January 27, 2021

Boeing closed out its worst year ever financially by losing $8.4 billion in the fourth quarter as the pandemic has undercut demand for planes, and the company announced another costly delay to its new large jetliner designed for long-haul flights. Most of Boeing's troubles over the past two years have swirled around the troubled 737 Max. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo