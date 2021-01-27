Quantcast

Howard County receives $9.7M from U.S. Treasury for rental assistance

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2021

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) was awarded a $9.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury to provide rent and utility assistance. The funds can be used to pay up to nine months of past due rent or utilities for residents that suffered a COVID-related loss ...

