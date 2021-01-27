Quantcast

Md. IP/tech law firm ranked among top US patent firms

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2021

Frederick-based law firm McBee, Moore and Vanik IP LLC (MMV IP) has been ranked 13th in the Top Patent Firms 2020 list in the field of Biotechnology and Organics. According to statistics compiled by Harrity Analytics, MMV IP was listed as the U.S. legal counsel on a total of 247 patents issued in technology center 1600 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo