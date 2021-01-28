Quantcast

Ballard Spahr earns perfect score in 2021 Corporate Equality Index

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2021

Law firm Ballard Spahr received a 100 percent rating in the 2021 edition of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the fourth year in a row Ballard Spahr has received a perfect rating, which ...

