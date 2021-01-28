Quantcast

CareFirst invests $10.5M in local communities to combat diabetes epidemic

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2021

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Thursday announced it will invest over $10.5 million to improve health outcomes for individuals, families and communities who have a diagnosis or are at higher risk of developing diabetes in Maryland throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The multi-year initiative will focus on addressing the root causes of diabetes, especially the economic, environmental, and social ...

