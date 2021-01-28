Quantcast

Howard Bancorp shows $4.5M in income in Q4 earnings report

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2021

Howard Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Howard Bank, Thursday reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.24 per both basic and diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.31 per both basic and diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 and net ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo