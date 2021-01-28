Quantcast

Maryland man charged as part of mob who stormed Capitol

By: Associated Press January 28, 2021

COLUMBIA — A Maryland man who authorities say livestreamed himself during the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol wearing a “Proud Boys” hat and chanting “break it down!” has turned himself in. Andrew Ryan Bennett, of Columbia, surrendered Tuesday morning, the FBI’s Baltimore field office spokeswoman Joy Jiras told The Baltimore Sun. He faces charges related to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo