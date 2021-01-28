Quantcast

Former state lawmaker will try to unseat US Rep. Andy Harris

By: Associated Press January 28, 2021

BALTIMORE — A former state delegate says she'll try to unseat Maryland's lone Republican congressman and a man who's been a staunch ally of Donald Trump. The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that Democrat Heather Mizeur will run against six-term U.S. Rep. Andy Harris next year. In making her announcement, Mizeur immediately referenced Harris’ efforts to contest the 2020 presidential ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo