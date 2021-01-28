Quantcast

T. Rowe reports strong 2020 results despite pandemic’s toll

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter January 28, 2021

As T. Rowe Price Group continues to grow, reporting end-of-year figures that largely surpass the company’s 2019 numbers despite the challenges of the pandemic, President and CEO William J. Stromberg is eager to get his employees back into the office — but also sees a future for remote work at T. Rowe.  “I think with the passage ...

