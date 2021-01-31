Chima Chijioke | BGE

Chimaobi “Chima” Chijioke was named BGE’s vice president of customer operations, responsible for directing strategy, resources, and activities within customer care, claims, and field and meter services. This is a promotion for Chijioke, who has held several leadership positions at BGE and Exelon over the past decade. He assumed his new role Jan. 24 and reports to Tamla Olivier, chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.