James D. Taiclet, Marillyn A. Hewson and Gregory M. Ulmer | Lockheed Martin

James D. Taiclet, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp., was named chairman of the board of the global security and aerospace company, effective March 1.

Executive Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson informed the board of directors of her intention to retire as executive chairman and as a member of the board.

Hewson will transition to be a strategic adviser to the CEO through Feb. 28, 2022.

The board also elected Gregory M. Ulmer, 56, as executive vice president of aeronautics. He succeeds Michele A. Evans, who passed away earlier this year. Ulmer has served as acting executive vice president, Aeronautics since Dec. 1, 2020, and as vice president and general manager, F-35 Lightning II Program since March 2018. Ulmer has led critical initiatives for Lockheed Martin throughout his career. His appointment is effective Feb. 1.

