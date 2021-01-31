Weldon Denson | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc . hired Weldon Denson as HVAC/maintenance technician in the company’s in-house property management division. He formerly worked for Sila Heating & Air Conditioning.

Denson will complete value-add maintenance and repair services to the St. John Properties portfolio of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail holdings throughout the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan region. This includes the evaluation of building operating systems to determine life expectancy, performing preventive maintenance tasks, and completing system upgrades to improve overall operational efficiencies.

He will also interact with St. John Properties clients to support various maintenance and repair services.

