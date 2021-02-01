Quantcast

ANDRE WALTER WILLIAMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Right to counsel -- Rule 4-215 Andre Walter Williams (“Appellant”) was arrested for and charged with armed robbery, second-degree burglary, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and six related offenses. Dissatisfied with the representation of the assistant public defender assigned to his case, Appellant requested that the court permit him to discharge his attorney so that ...

