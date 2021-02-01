Quantcast

Bill adds canine support for veterans in treatment courts

By: Capital News Service Jacob Steinberg February 1, 2021

Maryland legislators are introducing a bill that would allow for certain support dogs to assist veterans participating in a rehabilitation process through the Veterans Treatment Courts.

