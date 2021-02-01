Quantcast

Fearless to sponsor minority innovation event

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2021

Fearless, a full-stack digital services firm based in Baltimore, has committed to a five-year, $110,000 title sponsorship of Minority Innovation Weekend through a new agreement with The  National Society of Black Engineers--Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter, which manages the event. “Fearless has been a driving force in tech for years, and we are thankful for their support ...

