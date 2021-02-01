Quantcast

MARLON KOUSHALL v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Assault and misconduct in office Marlon Koushall, the appellant, challenges the sufficiency of the evidence supporting his convictions for second-degree assault and misconduct in office. The charges stemmed from an incident in which Mr. Koushall, who was working as a Baltimore City police officer, struck Henrietta Middleton in the ...

