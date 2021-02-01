Quantcast

Potomac Edison parent agrees not to seek subsidy in agreement with Ohio AG

By: Associated Press February 1, 2021

CLEVELAND — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that his office had reached an agreement with FirstEnergy Corp., parent company of Potomac Edison, to stop the collection of a guaranteed profit subsidy included in a tainted energy bill that would have allowed the Akron-based company to collect $102 million from customers this year. As part ...

