Some Md. residents now hospitalized are eligible for vaccine

By: Associated Press February 1, 2021

Adults in Maryland who are hospitalized with a small number of certain health conditions are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines. That's according to the Maryland Department of Health's latest clinician guidance. The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the list of qualifying conditions is short. And the news comes while vaccine appointments remain difficult to get. The ...

