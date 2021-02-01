Quantcast

Biden could change course in high court health care case

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman February 1, 2021

WASHINGTON — The pending Supreme Court case on the fate of the Affordable Care Act could give the Biden administration its first opportunity to chart a new course in front of the justices. The health care case, argued a week after the election in November, is one of several matters, along with immigration and a separate case on Medicaid work requirements, where ...

