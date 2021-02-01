Quantcast

Wall Street’s GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges

By: Associated Press February 1, 2021

NEW YORK — The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies like GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high. Silver futures jumped more than 9% on Monday to $29.42 per ounce with #silversqueeze trending on Twitter. That exuberance spread to companies that ...

