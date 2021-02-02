Allison Siegel | Culta

Allison Siegel was named new chief operating officer of Culta, a craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts.

Prior to joining CULTA, Siegel was president at Next Day Blinds, a Maryland-based, direct-to-consumer business with more than 400 employees. She has more than 20 years of professional experience, 10 of which were spent as an IT and marketing executive at Total Wine & More.

As president at Next Day Blinds, she ran the day-to-day business operations until the company was acquired in a strategic sale. She acted as chief revenue officer at Next Day Blinds before becoming president. While with the company, her team significantly improved top- and bottom-line financial results, implemented a full technology replacement, and increased its gross margin, all while improving annual employee engagement scores.

Prior to Next Day Blinds, Siegel built and ran Total Wine & More’s IT applications and business process teams, and spent her final three years building a CRM system, a loyalty program, and a consumer insights group within the company’s marketing vertical.

As COO at CULTA, Siegel will play a key role in supporting CULTA’s rapid growth and expansion, implementing strategic financial and operational processes, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

