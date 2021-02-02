FEATURED MOVER | Mona Buckley, GEBA

The Government Employees’ Benefit Association (GEBA), a nonprofit membership association offering group and individual insurance products and financial planning services to current and retired federal employees and military, appointed Mona Buckley, MPA, CAE, as president and CEO.

Buckley brings more than 30 years of nonprofit association management experience to GEBA, having served in executive positions at five other associations including the American Bar Association (ABA) and the Professional Insurance Marketing Association (PIMA). Throughout her career, she has built an impressive track record of consistently growing membership, programs, and mission impact by applying her expertise and the same qualities that she will rely on in her new role at GEBA: a laser focus on member service and organizational strategy.

ABOUT MONA BUCKLEY

Resides in:

Silver Spring



Education:

Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of Oregon with a minor in English; MPA from Lewis & Clark College. High/Secondary School: St. Aloysius, Cork City, Ireland

If you had not chosen your profession, what profession would you choose and why?

A political journalist or columnist. I was inspired to go to journalism school after watching All the President’s Men as a teen. My Master’s is in Public Administration. I spent fifteen years working in the public policy and justice system arenas. I am proud to return to a position working with our members—public servants in the intelligence community and the broader federal employee community.

Recent and favorite vacation:

Favorite, South Africa; Most recent, Oregon wine country

When I want to relax, I … :

Walk and/or cook.

Favorite book, favorite band:

“A River Run’s Through It,” by Norman McLean. The (movie and) book close with what may be the most perfect story-ending sentence … “I am haunted by waters.” Music? Anything by U2.

Favorite quotation:

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” — WB Yeats.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.