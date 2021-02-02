Quantcast

Former Md. Commerce official charged with child pornography

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 2, 2021

A former senior official in the Maryland Department of Commerce has been charged with distribution of child pornography. Mathew Palmer was charged in U.S. District Court last week. Federal prosecutors say Palmer used his iPhone in August to distribute a 51-second video that included the graphic rape of a young girl. Prosecutors said Palmer used a secure ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo